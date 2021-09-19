Short Interest in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Increases By 35.0%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 999,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.60% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 2,796,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,562. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

