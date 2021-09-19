Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Grows By 47.6%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR opened at 25.60 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 25.38.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

