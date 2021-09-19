Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Expands By 44.1%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVCM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 16.33 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 19.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.