Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Decreases By 27.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FNY opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $76.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

