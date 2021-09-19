Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declines By 28.0%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 593,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

FFIC opened at $21.70 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

