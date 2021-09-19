Short Interest in Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Decreases By 29.1%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,033,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 7,101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.