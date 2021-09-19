Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Expands By 45.5%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 613,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.08. HNI has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

