Short Interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Drops By 27.8%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,569,537.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,840.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,574 shares of company stock worth $6,763,439. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 8,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,831,000 after buying an additional 1,833,638 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,136,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 531,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 788,138 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.80.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.