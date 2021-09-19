Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Drops By 27.8%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,300,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.