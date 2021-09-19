Short Interest in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Declines By 27.1%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 789,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,648.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

