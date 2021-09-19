Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Expands By 46.8%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMTUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

