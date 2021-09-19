Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Expands By 46.8%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMTUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

