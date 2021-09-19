Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Decreases By 27.9%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 292,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Kubient stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Kubient has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%.

In other news, Director Grainne M. Coen bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kubient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kubient by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

