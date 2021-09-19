Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expands By 47.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.