Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Grows By 46.5%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 236,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $163,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

LDI stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

