Short Interest in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Grows By 45.4%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the August 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTLY opened at 16.27 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 17.89.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

