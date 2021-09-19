Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Expands By 44.2%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PALAF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 14.27.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing exploration and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

