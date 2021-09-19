Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Expands By 44.2%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PALAF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 14.27.
About Paladin Energy
