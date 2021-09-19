Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Expands By 45.7%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.0 days.

KKWFF opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.