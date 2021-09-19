Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Declines By 27.7%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.