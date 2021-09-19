Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 29.1%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 118,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:SJ opened at $4.22 on Friday. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

