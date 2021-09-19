Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Drops By 27.2%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 545.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $136.00 on Friday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

