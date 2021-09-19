Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Declines By 27.8%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

