Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Decreases By 30.8%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TPRKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

