Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Grows By 45.3%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.9 days.

TCNGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $13.03 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

