Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Decreases By 27.9%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
UNPSF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.07.
Uni-President China Company Profile
Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.