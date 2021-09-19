Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Decreases By 27.0%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of VACC opened at $16.00 on Friday. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VACC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.