Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Drops By 32.2%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VivoPower International during the first quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the second quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of VivoPower International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the first quarter valued at $325,000.

VivoPower International stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.55. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

