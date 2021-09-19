Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Drops By 32.2%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VivoPower International during the first quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the second quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of VivoPower International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the first quarter valued at $325,000.

VivoPower International stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.55. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

