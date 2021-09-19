Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Rises By 35.4%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Wajax has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

