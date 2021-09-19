Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Declines By 31.8%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 261,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 965,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB remained flat at $$1.94 during trading hours on Friday. 49,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,844. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

