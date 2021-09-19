Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Signify alerts:

SFFYF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. Signify has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.