Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of SPKB opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.