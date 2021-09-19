Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce $35.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.88 million and the lowest is $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

SAMG stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

