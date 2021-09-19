Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after buying an additional 496,895 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.27. 3,155,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,869. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

