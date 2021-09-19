Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0318 on Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $96,435.58 and $5.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00020485 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,035,280 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

