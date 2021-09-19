SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Down 34% Over Last Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 34% against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $74.13 million and $10.00 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00006794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046283 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, "Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. "

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

