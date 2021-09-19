Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 346,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 340,302 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,747.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,565,804 shares of company stock valued at $201,830,499. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $143.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -841.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.