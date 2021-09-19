Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.