Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 27.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

