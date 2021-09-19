Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $175.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.44 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

