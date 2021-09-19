SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 275,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

