Smaugs NFT Hits Market Cap of $6.53 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $230,706.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

