Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,380 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,645,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

