Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. 12,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,139,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,660,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.