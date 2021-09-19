Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

