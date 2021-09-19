South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.31 Million

Brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $285.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.61 million to $296.32 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $261.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

SJI opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 97,539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.