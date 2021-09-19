Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.19.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $49.08 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.