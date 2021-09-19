Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.19.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $49.08 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

