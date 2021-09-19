Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,061 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $40,333,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $27,181,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

