Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Southwest Gas worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $9,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 52.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $24,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

