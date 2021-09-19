SparksPay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $25,012.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,550,527 coins and its circulating supply is 10,434,795 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

