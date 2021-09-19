SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.95 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

